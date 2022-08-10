Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence
Police & Fire

Loaded Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jeremy Miller was arrested following a traffic stop in Roosevelt, police said.
Jeremy Miller was arrested following a traffic stop in Roosevelt, police said. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers saw an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q60 on Frederick Avenue fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of St. Francis Street, NCPD said.

Police pulled the car over and recovered a loaded handgun from the Infiniti during an investigation, police said. 

Officers arrested Jeremy Miller, and he was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Police said Miller was set to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.