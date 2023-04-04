LIE Road Rage: Man Punches Car Carrying Child With Head, Fists Near Jericho, Police Say

A man was arrested following a road rage incident on the Long Island Expressway involving another driver and the driver’s 12-year-old son, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, on I-495 near Jericho.

According to Nassau County Police, Panagiotis Orkopoulos, age 42, of Elmhurst, Queens, stopped his 2012 Subaru while traveling in the HOV lane and began to damage the 49-year-old victim’s car by hitting it with his head and fists.

The victim and his son, fearing for their safety, drove away and contacted the police. There were no reported injuries from either the man or his son.

Officers located Orkopoulos a short time later, and he was arrested without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Orkopoulos is charged with:

Second-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.