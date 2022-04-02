LI Trio Nabbed, Handguns Recovered After Report Of Possible Shots Fired At Roosevelt Field Mall

Three Long Island men have been apprehended and are facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of possible shots fired in front of the Roosevelt Field Mall.

The three were arrested just before 1 a.m. Saturday, April 2 in East Garden City, Nassau County Police said.

NCPD Third Precinct officers responded to a call for possible shots fired the mall, located at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City.

Upon arrival, a description of the vehicle was obtained and responding officers observed a vehicle fitting the description traveling northbound on Glen Cove Road near the entrance to the Northern State Parkway, said police.

Officers activated their emergency lights and performed a vehicle and traffic law stop at that location, police said.

After a thorough investigation, three handguns were recovered and all three occupants were placed into police custody without incident, police said.

They are:

Raynold Jean-Pierre, age 21, of Uniondale,

Eric Molina, age 22, of Uniondale,

Ziear Lacoude-Miller, age 22, of Shirley.

No injuries were reported.

All three are charged with:

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

They will be arraigned on Sunday, April 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.