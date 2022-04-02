Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

LI Trio Nabbed, Handguns Recovered After Report Of Possible Shots Fired At Roosevelt Field Mall

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Roosevelt Field Mall at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City.
The Roosevelt Field Mall at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three Long Island men have been apprehended and are facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of possible shots fired in front of the Roosevelt Field Mall.

The three were arrested just before 1 a.m. Saturday, April 2 in East Garden City, Nassau County Police said.

NCPD Third Precinct officers responded to a call for possible shots fired the mall, located at 630 Old Country Road in East Garden City. 

Upon arrival, a description of the vehicle was obtained and responding officers observed a vehicle fitting the description traveling northbound on Glen Cove Road near the entrance to the Northern State Parkway, said police. 

Officers activated their emergency lights and performed a vehicle and traffic law stop at that location, police said. 

After a thorough investigation, three handguns were recovered and all three occupants were placed into police custody without incident, police said.

They are:

  • Raynold Jean-Pierre, age 21, of Uniondale, 
  • Eric Molina, age 22, of Uniondale,
  • Ziear Lacoude-Miller, age 22, of Shirley. 

No injuries were reported.

All three are charged with:

  • Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

They will be arraigned on Sunday, April 3 at First District Court in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.