LI Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Striking Two Police Vehicles With His Mother In Car

A Long Island robbery suspect fleeing from police with his mother as a passenger in his car was apprehended after crashing into two police vehicles, authorities said.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 9 just before 5 p.m. in Hauppauge.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Special Operations detectives were heading to Rose Court in Hauppauge to conduct surveillance on the home of Theodore Martinez at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Martinez, who was a suspect in a prior robbery, recognized the detectives as he was driving past them in a 2012 Volkswagen sedan and sped away, according to police.

A few minutes later, Martinez’s car struck a marked police vehicle at Old Nichols Road near Motor Parkway, then fled the scene.

Police officers in the marked vehicle initiated a pursuit, but terminated it when the suspect entered a residential area in Hauppauge, police said.

Moments later, while police were canvassing the area, the suspect struck an unmarked detective vehicle with the Volkswagen, then fled that scene as well.

As Martinez was fleeing, he crashed the Volkswagen into the original marked vehicle on Wheeler Road, north of the North Service Road in Hauppauge, where he was arrested and taken into custody at 4:51 p.m.

Martinez, 32, was charged with:

second-degree robbery,

two counts of third-degree criminal mischief,

two counts of second-degree assault,

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

reckless driving,

aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,

unlawful fleeing.

The suspect’s mother, Loretta Martinez, 57, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

A police officer and a detective sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Martinez is scheduled for arraignment this morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.