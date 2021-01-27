Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
LI Man Nabbed For Multiple Crimes, Including Robbery, Grand Larceny, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joseph Mancuso
Joseph Mancuso Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Long Island man has been arrested for multiple crimes including armed robbery and grand larceny.

Joseph Mancuso, age 48, of Central Islip, was arrested around 5:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, when Suffolk County Police responded to The Home Depot, located at 1101 Sunrise Highway, in Copiague, following a 911 call reporting a man carrying a handgun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Mancuso and placed him under arrest. Mancuso was in possession of an imitation pistol, a stolen credit card, and a stolen 2001 Toyota Camry, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by detectives, it was determined that Mancuso was responsible for the armed robbery of the 7-Eleven, located at 864 Long Island Ave., Deer Park, that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 24, police said.

Detectives charged Mancuso with:

  • Robbery
  • Grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Petit larceny

Mancuso will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mancuso to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

