LI Man Attacked, Robbed During Home Burglary, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating a burglary in which the homeowner was assaulted and money was stolen.

The crime took place around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, on Hobson Drive in Aquebogue, police said.

According to Det. Mark Stromski, of the Riverhead Police, when officers arrived at the home they found the resident, who told officers his home was just burglarized by an unknown person who physically assaulted him, then removed money from his bedroom.

It was determined the suspect then fled the scene in a grey pickup eastbound on Hubbard Avenue.

As a result of the physical altercation, the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital, according to Stromski, who said that "At this point in the investigation, it is believed that this burglary was not random and is an isolated incident."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have information is requested to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.