Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Identify 37-Year-Old Man Killed In Nassau County Shooting
Police & Fire

Latest LI Overdose Victim Revived, May Be Linked To Lethal Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police on Long Island are warning residents of lethal fentanyl-laced cocaine that has killed six people within two weeks.
Police on Long Island are warning residents of lethal fentanyl-laced cocaine that has killed six people within two weeks. Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Police on Long Island say another overdose victim who was revived may be linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine that has caused six deaths and several overdoses.

In Suffolk County, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said a 34-year-old victim from Laurel suffered an overdose at his home, but was revived with Narcan.

With the number of deaths, the chief is encouraging any residents who have purchased any kind of narcotics on the North Fork or Shelter Island in the last two weeks or knows of a family member that may have purchased some, to get rid of them in a safe manner.

The overdoses and death began in the Greenport, North Fork, and Southold areas on Thursday, Aug. 5 when a person was saved with Narcan; on Wednesday, Aug. 11, two people died; on Thursday, Aug. 12, another person was revived; Friday, Aug. 13, four people died, and one Monday, the latest victim was revived in Southold. 

Police are working to track the source of what they believe is cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In response to the recent overdoses, the Town of Southold plans to offer Narcan training this week through Zoom meetings at 10 a.m. each day, with an in-person training session planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the town’s recreation center.

To participate, people may log onto the Southold Town Website to find the Zoom link for each meeting. After each training session, Narcan kits will be available by calling Denis Noncarrow at (631) 765-1889.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.