Latest LI Overdose Victim Revived, May Be Linked To Lethal Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine, Police Say

Police on Long Island say another overdose victim who was revived may be linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine that has caused six deaths and several overdoses.

In Suffolk County, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said a 34-year-old victim from Laurel suffered an overdose at his home, but was revived with Narcan.

With the number of deaths, the chief is encouraging any residents who have purchased any kind of narcotics on the North Fork or Shelter Island in the last two weeks or knows of a family member that may have purchased some, to get rid of them in a safe manner.

The overdoses and death began in the Greenport, North Fork, and Southold areas on Thursday, Aug. 5 when a person was saved with Narcan; on Wednesday, Aug. 11, two people died; on Thursday, Aug. 12, another person was revived; Friday, Aug. 13, four people died, and one Monday, the latest victim was revived in Southold.

Police are working to track the source of what they believe is cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In response to the recent overdoses, the Town of Southold plans to offer Narcan training this week through Zoom meetings at 10 a.m. each day, with an in-person training session planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the town’s recreation center.

To participate, people may log onto the Southold Town Website to find the Zoom link for each meeting. After each training session, Narcan kits will be available by calling Denis Noncarrow at (631) 765-1889.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.