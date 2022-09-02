Know Them? Police Seeking Help Identifying Inwood Robbery Suspects

Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help identifying four women who allegedly attacked a store employee with a chemical spray and then stole vape pens.

The incident took place in Inwood around 5:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

According to detectives, four suspects entered the Fazieah Smoke Shop located at 2 Sheridan Boulevard, approached the clerk, and began asking questions about certain products.

As the male clerk, age 22, turned back toward the front, two women sprayed him in the face with an unknown liquid that caused severe pain and burning, police said.

At that time without permission, the four suspects removed approximately 25 Air Bar vape pens valued at approximately $250 and fled the scene northbound on Sheridan Boulevard, police added.

An investigation determined the suspects continued to E. Carvel Place and into Inwood Park.

The suspects are described as being three Black females approximately 25-years-old; and one Black teen male who was wearing a tank top and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

