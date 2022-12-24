Know Them? Police Search For Suspects After Robbery At Roosevelt Field Mall Nordstrom

Police are searching for suspects after a robbery at a Nordstrom store on Long Island.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City, on 630 Old Country Road.

That's when a 31-year-old woman, while working as a loss prevention officer at the store, witnessed two female suspects select three fragrances from the fragrance section.

The two (pictured above) then transferred one of the fragrances to a male suspect who concealed it in a shopping bag.

The other two fragrances were concealed in a shopping bag by one of the female suspects.

All suspects left the store, passing all points of purchase without attempting to pay for the items, police said.

The loss prevention officer then approached the suspects and a physical altercation ensued in the parking deck, said police.

"During the altercation one of the female suspects sprayed the victim in the eyes with pepper spray," according to police. "The victim was able to recover the stolen merchandise."

The suspects exited the parking lot in a red Nissan Altima in an unknown direction.

One female suspect is described as being 5-foot-4, between 20 and 29 years of age, wearing a black jacket and gray sweatshirt.

The second female suspect is about 5-foot-8, wearing gray sweatpants and tan boots.

One male suspect is described as being Black, wearing a white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The other male suspect is described as being Black, wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

