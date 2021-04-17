Know Them? Group Of Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a group of suspects who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the group stole various clothing and beauty products from Target on Vets Highway in Commack at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $800, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

