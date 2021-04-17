Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Know Them? Group Of Women Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate five people who items from Target in Commack last month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a group of suspects who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, the group stole various clothing and beauty products from Target on Vets Highway in Commack at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12. 

No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $800, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

