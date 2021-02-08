Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Duo Nabbed With Loaded Handguns Attack Officer Following Single-Vehicle LI Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two people are wanted after allegedly stealing from Target in Medford.
Two people are wanted after allegedly stealing from Target in Medford. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, the pair stole an iPad case and cell phone from Target on Horseback Road in Medford at approximately 4 p.m. on May 13 last year. 

No other description of the suspects was provided by investigators, who did not say how much the stolen items were worth.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.