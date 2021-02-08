Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Know them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, the pair stole an iPad case and cell phone from Target on Horseback Road in Medford at approximately 4 p.m. on May 13 last year.

No other description of the suspects was provided by investigators, who did not say how much the stolen items were worth.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

