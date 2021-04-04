Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing $685 From Long Island Stop & Shop, Police Say

Two men are wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from Stop & Shop in South Setauket. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men who are wanted after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from an area Stop & Shop.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole approximately $685 worth of merchandise from Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket on Monday, March 1. 

According to Suffolk County Police Sgt. Owen O’Callaghan, after stealing the items from the grocery store, the two fled in a possibly older great Mazda3 four-door sedan.

Investigators released photos of the two suspects, and anyone with information regarding their whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

