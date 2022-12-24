Know Him? Police Looking For Man Accused Of Stealing $1.2K In Merch From Valley Stream Macy's

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a Long Island Macy’s store.

The theft occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Macy’s in Valley Stream, located at the Green Acres Mall, according to Nassau County Police.

Surveillance footage captured the man walking out of the store with various clothing items valued at $1,263.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

