Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Security footage of the wanted sneaker thief.
Security footage of the wanted sneaker thief. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly stole two pairs of Nike sneakers from a Long Island shoe outlet.

The incident took place in Islandia at Famous Footwear on 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 11:15 a.m on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

Tips about the man and his whereabouts can be extended to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

