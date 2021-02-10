Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $500 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Recognize him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new photos of a wanted suspect who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty salon company.

An alert was issued this week as investigators in Suffolk County attempt to track down a man who was caught on camera before stealing merchandise from Ulta on Vets Highway in Commack last month.

Police said that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, a man stole 10 bottles of fragrances from Ulta that had an estimated value of approximately $500.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

