Know Him? Man Wanted For Inwood Burglary

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary.

The burglary occurred in Inwood around 1:55 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the ARI Shipping Corporation offices at 80 Sheridan Blvd.

According to detectives, an unknown man walked through an open gate and into the offices of the business. Once inside he removed a laptop worth $300.

The suspect is described as Black with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-10, clean-shaven, wearing a black colored T-shirt, gray-colored pants, black sneakers, a blue baseball-style cap, and white headphones, and was carrying a gray backpack.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.