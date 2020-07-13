Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Know Him? Man Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Home Depot

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for stealing a drill from Home Depot on Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

A man shopping at a Long Island Home Depot is wanted for allegedly attempting to steal a power drill.

An alert was issued for Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a man who entered Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

It is alleged that the man stole a Milwaukee Drill with a value of $100. The drill was later recovered outside the building by a store employee, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the department’s online tip line.

