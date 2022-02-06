Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Parents Charged After Leaving Toddler Unattended In Car At LI Target
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $350 In Items From Long Island Dick's Sporting Goods Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk county Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a Commack store in January.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk county Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a Commack store in January. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued by police investigators as they attempt to locate a wanted man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from a Long Island Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a wanted suspect who allegedly stole a jacket and clothing from the sporting goods store on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, police said. The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $350.

Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident or the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.