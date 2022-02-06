Know Him? Man Accused Of Stealing $350 In Items From Long Island Dick's Sporting Goods Store

An alert has been issued by police investigators as they attempt to locate a wanted man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from a Long Island Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a wanted suspect who allegedly stole a jacket and clothing from the sporting goods store on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, police said. The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $350.

Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident or the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

