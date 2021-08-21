Contact Us
Police & Fire

Know Her? Woman Wanted For Using Counterfeit $100 Bill At Long Island Eatery, Police Say

A woman is wanted for using an alleged counterfeit bill at a Long Island eatery. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
An alert has been issued by police as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman who allegedly used counterfeit cash to pay at a Long Island fast-food restaurant.

According to Suffolk County Police, a woman entered the Subway location on Montauk Highway in Copiague at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, where she allegedly made a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.

The only descriptive information on the woman in question provided by First Squad detectives in Suffolk County is that she has a tattoo on her right wrist (seen above).

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the woman or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

