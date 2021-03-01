Know Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing $345 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target, Police Say

Recognize her?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, a woman stole merchandise from Target on Horseblock Road in Medford on Saturday, Jan. 30 before fleeing in a white Tesla.

The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $345. No other descriptive information has been provided about the woman or stolen items.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

