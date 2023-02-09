Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Massapequa Motel In Early-Morning Heist

Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.

The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect approached a woman working at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife. The employee took him into a back room, where he removed an undetermined amount of cash from a register.

He then fled the motel heading eastbound on Sunrise Highway. The employee was not injured during the ordeal.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black ski mask, camouflage jacket, black pants, black gloves, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.