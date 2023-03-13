Juvenile Charged With Shooting 19-Year-Old With BB Gun In Farmingdale

A juvenile was charged with allegedly shooting a 19-year-old with a BB gun three times, seriously injuring his eye on Long Island.

The incident took place in Farmingdale around midnight on Saturday, March 11.

According to detectives, the victim went to his friend’s home to discuss an issue they had earlier in the night.

The victim arrived in Farmingdale and the friend, age 15, approached the victim after he exited his vehicle and displayed a black BB handgun, and shot the victim three times, police said.

The victim was struck in the left leg, the left side of his face, and below his left eye, police said.

The victim suffered a serious injury to his left eye and his parents transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old male was charged with assault. He will be arraigned on Monday, March 13 in youth court.

