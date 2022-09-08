Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island School District Responds To Teacher's Allegations Following Firing
Police & Fire

'Irate' 24-Year-Old Assaults Officer During Arrest In Hewlett, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest at a home on Hewlett Avenue in Hewlett Wednesday, Sept. 7.
A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest at a home on Hewlett Avenue in Hewlett Wednesday, Sept. 7. Photo Credit: diegoparra on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest.

Nassau County Police were called at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, with reports of an “irate” man causing a disturbance at a home in Hewlett, near Hewlett and Yale avenues.

When officers arrived they tried to restrain the man, but he refused their commands and physically resisted arrest, police said.

During the scuffle, an officer “sustained injuries,” though the department did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries. 

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Berman, of Rockville Centre, was also hospitalized for a medical evaluation, police said.

He was expected to be arraigned on a single charge of second-degree assault once medically practical.

There were no other reports of injuries. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.