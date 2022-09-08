'Irate' 24-Year-Old Assaults Officer During Arrest In Hewlett, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest.

Nassau County Police were called at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, with reports of an “irate” man causing a disturbance at a home in Hewlett, near Hewlett and Yale avenues.

When officers arrived they tried to restrain the man, but he refused their commands and physically resisted arrest, police said.

During the scuffle, an officer “sustained injuries,” though the department did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Berman, of Rockville Centre, was also hospitalized for a medical evaluation, police said.

He was expected to be arraigned on a single charge of second-degree assault once medically practical.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.