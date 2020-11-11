Investigation Underway After Long Island Man Killed In Crash

Police are investigating a morning crash that killed a man on Long Island.

William Augi, 59, was driving a 1974 MG northbound in North Patchogue on North Ocean Avenue when his vehicle collided with a 2017 Nissan Murano at the intersection of Woodside Avenue at approximately 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Suffolk County Police said.

The Nissan then collided with a red pickup truck that fled the scene, said police.

Augi, of East Patchogue, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Nissan, Rachel Heege, 44, of Medford, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

