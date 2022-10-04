Investigation Underway After Catalytic Converter Stolen From Minivan In Jericho

Police are searching for three suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a minivan on Long Island.

The incident happened in Jericho at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the suspects were seen tampering with a 2003 Honda Odyssey on Sutton Terrace and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The owner of the Honda then discovered that his catalytic converter had been stolen, police said.

Authorities said further description of the suspects is not available at this time.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

