Intoxicated Roosevelt Man Found In Possession Of Gun, Knife, Police Say

A 45-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a knife and a gun on Long Island.

The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at a home on Washington Avenue and located Mauricio Cortez Flores, of Roosevelt, police said.

Police said Flores was intoxicated and appeared to be irate.

He refused verbal commands and resisted arrest, authorities said.

Police said Flores was also found to be in possession of a gun and a knife.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Flores was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, police said.

