Police & Fire

Intoxicated Long Island Woman Nabbed Driving Wrong Way, Sheriff's Office Says

Dawn Clark
Dawn Clark Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

A Long Island woman driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sunrise Highway was apprehended by authorities overnight.

At approximately 11:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, while transporting a separate individual arrested for driving while intoxicated, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Deputies passed a driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Shirley, nearly crashing into the Sheriff’s Office vehicle, said Sgt. Paul Spinella.

The deputies immediately radioed for assistance and another deputy unit managed to stop the driver on Sunrise Highway near exit 58, said Spinella.

Dawn Clark, age 56, of Mastic Beach, consented to a breath test and registered a blood alcohol content of .19 percent, Spinella said, noting the legal limit in the state is .08 percent. 

Clark was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated,
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment

It was one of four DWI arrests made by Suffolk Sheriff’s deputies overnight. Also charged were:

  • Gina Sabellichi, age 27, of Center Moriches, for driving while intoxicated;
  • Josephine Rivera, age 41, of Coram, for felony DWI due to a prior DWI conviction in 2018, driving without a required ignition interlock device, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
  • Ashly Norval, age 31, of Patchogue, for felony DWI due to a prior DWI conviction in 2014.

