Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Intoxicated Long Island Man Drives Vehicle Into Canal, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
West Riviera Drive near the intersection of East Hampton Road in Copiague.
West Riviera Drive near the intersection of East Hampton Road in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested he allegedly drove his vehicle into a canal while intoxicated.

Exel Argueta, 22, of Lindenhurst, was arrested around 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Copiague, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, officers responded to West Riviera Drive near the intersection of East Hampton Road after a 911 report of a vehicle in the canal.

When officers arrived, they found Argueta had exited the vehicle and was back on land. 

The officers determined Argueta was intoxicated and arrested him for DWI. 

Argueta was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of hypothermia. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Nassau Daily Voice

