Intoxicated Driver Crashes SUV Carrying 4-Year-Old In Nassau County, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested after police said he drove an SUV carrying a 4-year-old while intoxicated and crashed the vehicle into a pole.

The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 in the area of Brush Hollow Road and Sheridan Street in New Cassel, police said.

Police said it was determined that Jessel Martinez Barrera, age 34, of Hempstead, was driving his black 2011 Nissan Armada when the SUV left the roadway and hit a pole.

Martinez Barrera and a 45-year-old passenger were both injured in the crash, authorities said. NCPD said the 4-year-old girl was not injured.

Officers reported that Martinez Barrera appeared to be intoxicated.

Martinez Barrera was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital for treatment. The child and the 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment and for observation.

The child was released into the custody of an uninvolved family member, police said.

Martinez Barrera was charged with the following:

Aggravated DWI – Leandra’s Law

Driving while intoxicated

Endangering the welfare of a child

Third-degree assault

He is set to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 30, police said.

