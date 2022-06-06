Information Wanted After Man Fatally Shot In Uniondale

Police have asked the public for information after a man was fatally shot on Long Island.

Corey James Bolding was shot in Uniondale in the area of Dale Place and Martin Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps identify the suspect or suspects in the homicide case and leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

