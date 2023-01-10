Infant, 2 Kids Found In Car After Drunk-Driving Crash In Glen Head, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing charges following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island involving three children.

Nassau County Police officers were called just before 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, with reports of a crash in Glen Head on Robert Road.

Investigators determined that Cornelio Bonilla Villatoro was driving a Honda Pilot when he struck a parked Kia. No other vehicles were involved.

At the time, three children ages 7, 2, and 6 months were inside the Honda with him, according to police. None of the children were injured.

Police arrested Bonilla Villatoro on multiple counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law, along with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First District Court in Hempstead.

The children were released to their mother, who had responded to the scene.

