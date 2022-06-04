Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh.

Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said

Both drivers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment and evaluation, said police.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Saturday, by a hospital physician. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Smith was charged with:

Driving while impaired,

Reckless driving,

Second-degree manslaughter,

Reckless Endangerment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

