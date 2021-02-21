Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

IDs Released For Double-Fatal Northern State Parkway Crash

Identities have been released for those killed in a double-fatal crash on the Northern State Parkway.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on the westbound side in the area of Exit 39 in Huntington, state police said.

Two people killed were pronounced at the scene. They have now been identified as backseat passengers, Husein Radoncic, age 26, of Astoria, Queens, and Hudson Valley resident Sasha Stopanjac, age 22, of Liberty, in Sullivan County.

Two others, the driver and front-seat passengers -- both men in their early 20s from Astoria -- were injured and transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the state police at 631-756-3300.

