IDs, Details Released For Double-Fatal Southern State Parkway Crash

The identities of the 23-year-old victims and new details have been released following a double-fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway.

Herson Gonzalez, age 19, of Shirley, was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot westbound east of exit 21 when his vehicle sideswiped a 2020 Toyota Corolla at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 in Hempstead, state police said.

After striking the Toyota, Gonzalez lost control of his vehicle and struck the center median guide rail, according to police. The vehicle then crossed over the guide rail and struck the overpass, according to police.

Two passengers from the Honda Pilot died at the scene: Patricia Ramkissoon, 23, of Bay Shore, and Elliott Bryant 23, of Brooklyn, said police.

Two passengers from the Honda Pilot were taken to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gonzalez and a passenger in the Honda Pilot were transported to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation.

The occupants of the Toyota Corolla were uninjured.

The collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.