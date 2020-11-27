Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positive Rate; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

IDs, Details Released For Double-Fatal Southern State Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identities of the 23-year-old victims and new details have been released following a double-fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway.
The identities of the 23-year-old victims and new details have been released following a double-fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway. Photo Credit: Diego Parra via Pixabay

The identities of the 23-year-old victims and new details have been released following a double-fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway.

Herson Gonzalez, age 19, of Shirley, was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot westbound east of exit 21 when his vehicle sideswiped a 2020 Toyota Corolla at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 in Hempstead, state police said.

After striking the Toyota, Gonzalez lost control of his vehicle and struck the center median guide rail, according to police. The vehicle then crossed over the guide rail and struck the overpass, according to police.

Two passengers from the Honda Pilot died at the scene: Patricia Ramkissoon, 23, of Bay Shore, and Elliott Bryant 23, of Brooklyn, said police.

Two passengers from the Honda Pilot were taken to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gonzalez and a passenger in the Honda Pilot were transported to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation. 

 The occupants of the Toyota Corolla were uninjured.

The collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.