ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Franklin Square

Authorities have identified a 37-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

Jessica Carbajal, of Franklin Square, was identified as the victim who died from her injuries following a crash that occurred in Franklin Square just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from Nassau County Police.

Investigators said Carbajal was walking on Franklin Avenue near Oaks Drive when she was struck by an Infiniti sedan heading southbound on Franklin Avenue. The driver never stopped.

Witnesses called 911 and police found the woman unresponsive, lying face down in the street.

She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators were able to track down and arrest the driver a short time later. He was identified as Marcial Pimentel, age 20, of Franklin Square.

At the time of the crash, his license was suspended, according to police.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident death and aggravated unlicensed operation.

