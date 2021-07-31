ID Released For Woman Killed In Long Island House Fire

The identity has been released of a Long Island woman who was killed in a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 10:25 a.m., Friday, July 30 in West Islip, on the 800 block of Udall Road.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, the body of Suzanne Minervini, age 61, a resident of the home, was discovered, police said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

Personnel from the West Islip and Bay Shore Fire Departments and North Babylon Fire Company Ambulance and Deer Park Volunteer Ambulance responded.

