Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Portable Generators Due To Finger Amputation, Crushing Hazards
Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Killed In Long Island House Fire

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fire.
The area of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a Long Island woman who was killed in a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 10:25 a.m., Friday, July 30 in West Islip, on the 800 block of Udall Road.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, the body of Suzanne Minervini, age 61, a resident of the home, was discovered, police said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

Personnel from the West Islip and Bay Shore Fire Departments and North Babylon Fire Company Ambulance and Deer Park Volunteer Ambulance responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.