ID Released For Woman Killed In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed in a crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

The woman was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage southbound on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley near Dawn Drive, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 2004 Dodge Ram parked on the shoulder at approximately 8:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, now identified as Sandra Steinberg, age 33, of Moriches, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The Mitsubishi was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.