Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Bodybuilder Shot Parents In Nassau Over Child Custody Dispute, Police Say
Police & Fire

ID Released For Woman Killed After Vehicle Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed and a man injured after a vehicle fire broke out overnight on Long Island.
A woman was killed and a man injured after a vehicle fire broke out overnight on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after a vehicle fire on Long Island.

The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Econoline van, was fully engulfed, in Coram on County Road 83, just north of Pine Road, when emergency responders arrived at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. 

The victim, a passenger now identified as Hameedei Saad, age 41, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Mount Sinai man, was able to extricate himself from the vehicle prior to police arrival. He was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.