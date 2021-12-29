ID Released For Woman Killed After Vehicle Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after a vehicle fire on Long Island.

The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Econoline van, was fully engulfed, in Coram on County Road 83, just north of Pine Road, when emergency responders arrived at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The victim, a passenger now identified as Hameedei Saad, age 41, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Mount Sinai man, was able to extricate himself from the vehicle prior to police arrival. He was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.