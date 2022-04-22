ID Released For Person Struck By Metro-North Train

The MTA has released the name of a man struck by a train on Long Island.

Farmingdale resident Kevin Phuc Pham, age 22, was struck by a non-passenger train on the tracks traveling westbound east of the Bethpage station near the intersection of Broadway and Railroad Avenue, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, resulting in multiple canceled or delayed trains on LIRR lines.

Bethpage EMS responded to the scene. No other details have been released by the MTA.

