ID Released For Person Killed In DWI Long Island Crash

A man killed in a Long Island crash involving a drunk driver has been identified by police.

Port Jefferson Station resident Jason Hank, age 24, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla northbound on Route 112, approximately 1,000 feet south of Pine Road in Coram when he struck a man shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, now ID'd as Glenn Ohlinger, age 66, of Coram, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Hank was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight and arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6555.

