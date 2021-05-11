Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash
ID Released For Nassau County Man Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash

Kathy Reakes
An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the LIE.
An off-duty NYPD officer who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway has been identified by police.

Ryan McKenna was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, just west of exit 53, when the vehicle struck the median and overturned in the HOV lane at approximately 10:55 p.m., Monday, May, said the Suffolk County Police.

McKenna,  age 30, of Hicksville, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

