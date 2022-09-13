ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By SUV Before It Crashed Into Building In Oceanside

The identity has been released of a man who was fatally struck by an SUV which then crashed into a building on Long Island.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside.

A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck the male pedestrian before crashing into a building at 3618 Oceanside Rd., Nassau County Police said.

The male pedestrian, now identified as Alonzo Holcombe, age 61, of Roosevelt. suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not said if charges could be pending.

