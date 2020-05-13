ID Released For Man Killed When Minivan Crashes Into Pole On Long Island Expressway

The identity of a man who was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway earlier this week has been released.

The crash happened on Monday, May 11 just before 11:15 p.m. on the eastbound expressway, between exits 48 and 49 in Melville.

The man was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, now identified as Chester Szarejko, 93, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

