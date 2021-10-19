ID Released For Man Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle On Long Island Roadway

The identity has been released of a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Sayville.

The man, now identified as Amjed Hussain, age 63, was crossing the westbound Sunrise Highway entrance ramp, west of Lakeland Avenue, when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, Suffolk County Police said.

Hussain, who police say is homeless, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 46-year-old Sayville man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

