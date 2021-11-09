ID Released For Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep Near Long Island Intersection

The identity has been released of a man who was struck and killed near a busy Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in Shirley.

A 70-year-old Shirley man was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler southbound on William Floyd Parkway, near the intersection of Roberts Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified as Jeffrey Pope, age 49, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

