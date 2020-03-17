Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A pedestrian killed on Route 25 east of the William Floyd Parkway in Ridge has been identified.
A pedestrian killed on Route 25 east of the William Floyd Parkway in Ridge has been identified. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The identity has been released for a man who was struck and killed by a driver on a busy Long Island roadway, police said.

Ridge resident Michael Leithe, 34, was driving a 2012 Kia Sorento westbound on Route 25, east of William Floyd Parkway in Ridge, when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, now identified as James Kearns, 46, of Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Leithe, 34, was not injured. No charges have been filed against him as of Tuesday morning.

Police said that the Kia is currently impounded pending a safety check. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling (631) 852-8752.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.