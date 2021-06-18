ID Released For Man Found Stabbed To Death On Long Island Trail

The identity has been released of a man who was found stabbed to death on a Long Island walking and biking trail.

The body of the man was found at around 1 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station, near Clifton Place, said Suffolk County Police.

The trail goes from Setauket to Port Jefferson Station.

On Friday afternoon, June 18, Suffolk County Police identified the victim of 39-year-old Benjamin Flores-Mendez, of Port Jefferson Station.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

