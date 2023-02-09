Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park

Kathy Reakes
Lindsay Murano
Lindsay Murano Photo Credit: New Hyde Park Funeral Home

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train.

Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials.

Murano was on a westbound track when hit, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the MTA police. 

Memorial services have taken place. To write a message of condolence to the family, click here. 

Donations can be made in her name to  St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

