ID Released For 7-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

A 7-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash has been identified.
The boy wandered out of his residence in Mastic unattended and walked onto eastbound Route 27 (Sunrise Highway), between Exit 58 and Exit 59 Sunday, May 31 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The child, now identified as Sadq Aljomi, was then struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.

The boy was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

