ID Released For 32-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The identity has been released of a person who was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection overnight.

The crash happened on Sunday, Feb. 21 just before 4 a.m. in Patchogue.

The pedestrian, now identified as Marco Castro, age 32, of Patchogue, was walking on North Ocean Avenue, just south of Roe Boulevard, when he was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

